Body camera video shows segment of Tampa police's 21-hour standoff with suspected shooter

The standoff began Christmas Eve and continued into Christmas Day, with Tampa police eventually arresting a 44-year-old man.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police released several minutes of body camera footage showing the tense, 21-hour standoff with an accused gunman.

Police responded on Christmas Eve to the Rodeway Inn motel on Melbourne Boulevard, where 44-year-old Renardo Bucklon allegedly shot at someone during an argument.

That person was able to escape, but police say Bucklon then barricaded himself inside one of the motel rooms.

Tampa police worked for hours to try to get Bucklon outside. Upon hearing gunshots around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, body camera video shows the officers were fired upon, with damage sustained to one of their shields.

Officers again tried to get Bucklon out. Just after midnight Christmas Day, they used a chemical irritant during which Bucklon was said to fire his weapon. Police returned fire about an hour later when Bucklon opened fire, police said.

Bucklon eventually was arrested just before noon Christmas Day after officers forced their way inside the motel room and hit the accused shooter with gunfire.

Tampa police say, as of Monday afternoon, Bucklon is in stable condition at the hospital. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers Stuart and Murphy are on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure in situations involving officers firing their weapons, police said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating that aspect of the case.

What other people are reading right now: