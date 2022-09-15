x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Florida police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire

The student was not hurt.
Credit: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement.

Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing. 

When the classmate felt the heat from the fire, he quickly began slapping his back to put out the flame. He was not hurt, police said. 

But a three-inch hole had been burned into his sweatshirt, the department said. 

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disruption of a school function. 

RELATED: Tampa police: Middle school student arrested, brought gun on campus

RELATED: Popular app used for student engagement 'compromised' to send explicit image

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

FHP briefing: Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

Before You Leave, Check This Out