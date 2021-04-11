x
Small plane goes down on grassy median of busy street in Tampa

Only the pilot was onboard and is said to be OK.

TAMPA, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard near Interstate 75 in Tampa.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 188 declared an emergency after taking off from Tampa Executive Airport and landed at 10:35 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Police said earlier the pilot may have had engine trouble, forcing a landing on the grassy median.

The pilot is OK and was the only person onboard, the FAA said.

Firefighters confirmed there were no injuries to nearby drivers. First responders added that there doesn't appear to be any spilled fuel or hazardous materials.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

