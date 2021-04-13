Police: Bomb squad dispatched after man drives truck into Tampa home, says dangerous chemicals are inside

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver drove his truck into his own house Tuesday morning in Tampa, police say. Now, the bomb squad is on scene.
The initial crash happened just before 11 a.m. on West Pearl Avenue near South Trask Street.
As the driver was being taken into custody, investigators say he made statements about "having dangerous chemicals inside the home."
A bomb squad and hazmat crews were then dispatched. The area around the home has been evacuated, and police have established a perimeter.
Other drivers should avoid the area. The following road closures are currently in place:
- Pearl Avenue is shut down between South Renellie Drive and South Hesperides Street.
- South Trask Street is closed between West Paxton Avenue and West Rogers Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
