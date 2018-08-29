The mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be Florida’s next governor.

If he wins November’s general election, he’ll be the state’s first black governor.

"This is not just my moment, but our moment," Gillum said to the crowd after his victory.

Gillum, 39, was up against four other seriously-funded Democratic candidates and had only just recently aired his first TV commercial.

"Tonight's vote proves that we can be a David when there's a Goliath."

But Gillum, who became the youngest person ever elected to Tallahassee city commission at age 23, recently garnered an endorsement by former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Sanders campaigned for Gillum at rallies in Tampa and Orlando earlier this month.

"Every single Floridian should have a chance at the American dream,' Gillum said.

A poll released a week before Tuesday's primary showed Gillum surging to the top three in the Democratic race. With the primary win, he toppled Gwen Graham -- who was favored to win -- and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

A month prior to the poll done by St. Pete Polls, Mason-Dixon Polling put Gillum at second-to-last ahead of Orlando entrepreneur Chris King.

Gillum will face off against Republican Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 6 general election.

