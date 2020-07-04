NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was loud, really loud, and at first it seemed Perry Farrar wasn't sure all the fuss was actually for him.

Sirens blaring. Police cars and firetrucks coming by his house in a parade.

Farrar turns 90, just as social distancing is taking away big parties and hugs and some of the good stuff typically at birthday parties. But the Nassau County Sheriff's Department and the Hilliard Fire Department teamed up to help Farrar celebrate. He deserves it. Farrar is a Navy veteran.

His son, Perry Farrar, lives in the D.C. area. He told First Coast News about his father, "We'd like to see him around for another 90 years!"

Perry served as a cook on a Navy destroyer during the Korean War.

Farrar family

Janet Elaine Farrar says he has, "Nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren."

Melissa Farrar says, "He's the heart of our family." And they weren't about to take a chance of getting him with the coronavirus.

Happy Birthday to Perry Farrar!

If you have a Bright Spot, you can email Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com. Please put "BRIGHT SPOT" on the subject line.

Some will be chosen to go on TV and social media.

Nassau Co. Sheriff Dept.