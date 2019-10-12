This Sunday you can bring your furry friend to the Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex for a unique and festive experience.

The facility is offering customers the opportunity to bring their dogs onto the ice with them and also snap some pet photos with Santa.

Admission is $12 for each dog and its owner and $5 for anyone unaccompanied by a pet. All guests are asked to contribute a dog food donation upon arrival. Dog food and $3 from every dog admission will benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Guests can bring their own rubber dog booties. There will be a limited quantity of Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots available for purchase at the event. However, they are not required.

No ice skating will be permitted during this event . All owners participating must be wearing proper footwear for walking on the ice, and sneakers are recommended.

To learn more about Dog Park on Ice and to purchase booties online click here.

Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex