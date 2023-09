First responders were able to bring the swimmer to shore. Witnesses said they performed CPR for 15 minutes.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A swimmer is in critical condition after drowning in Anastasia State Park Tuesday afternoon.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says first responders arrived on the scene and brought the swimmer to shore.

Once on shore, crews began medical care. Witnesses on the beach said that first responders performed CPR on the victim for about 15 minutes.