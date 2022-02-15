Suspect arrested on multiple charges following raid by Drug Task Force, SWAT

Deputies say the Griffis Loop area was closed to through traffic for several hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect on multiple drug charges after a raid at his home Tuesday morning.

According to the BCSO, the Drug Task Force and SWAT carried out a search warrant at about 9 a.m. at 14945 SE CR 100A, Lot #1 as part of a drug investigation.

Authorities seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the home, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Corey McKinnie on multiple drug charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Sale of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Keeping a dwelling where drugs are illegally kept and sold.

Deputies say the Griffis Loop area was closed to through traffic, but has since reopened.