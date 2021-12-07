Swarms of sharks along the East Coast are normal this time of year, says expert

As of Friday afternoon, there were four sharks hanging out just off Jacksonville's beaches. Three of those are tiger sharks, and of course there's Tancook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tancook isn't from the First Coast, he's just cruising through.

The 700-pound male swam down from Novia Scotia, where he was 'pinged' as recently as Sept. 22 of this year. He moves pretty fast, for a Great White shark, that is.

Chris Fischer, founder of the nonprofit Ocearch, tells NBC News that it's not unusual to see swarms of sharks off the East Coast at this time of year.

The First Coast is no different. As of Friday afternoon, there were four sharks hanging out just off Jacksonville's beaches. Three of those are tiger sharks, and of course there's Tancook, The Great White.

Ocearch has been tracking sharks across the world's oceans for over a decade. The animal "pings" back with location data whenever they breach the water's surface.

Photo: Shark pings as of Friday at 1:33 p.m.

The organization's research helps foster an understanding about shark migration that doesn't currently exist.

Ocearch shark tracker has become an interesting resource for people to track sharks, and other animals, in their area. Are there more sharks in the ocean than ones on the map? Certainly. But the trends outlined on the map could be an indication of larger migration patterns of the species as a whole.

Translation: Tancook could have brought along some friends.

"When it starts to get cold, they move down to their winter habitat, primarily between Cape Hatteras and Cape Canaveral," Fischer tells NBC.