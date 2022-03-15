Suspicious package incident causes bus cancellations at Columbia County schools

Around 3 p.m., the school district posted that due to an abundance of caution, all students were evacuated to evacuating to the Columbia County Rodeo arena.

Shortly after 11:30 am, administrators at Columbia High School say they were notified of a possible bomb threat at the school.

Parents were asked to access the reunification site from Branford Highway to Mary Ethel.

Due to the situation, CHS transportation will not be provided to students at any school except Pathways Academy.

As of 4:30 p.m., the school district says CHS has been officially cleared. The school district says if you have at vehicle on campus, you may pick it up

Statement from the school district:

"Today shortly after 11:30 am, administrators at Columbia High School were notified of a possible bomb threat at the school. Students were immediately evacuated to the CHS stadium until law enforcement could assist in determining the next course of action. Due to the extensive nature of the investigation, students were relocated to the rodeo arena for reunification with parents. We understand these situations are never convenient. Inclement weather conditions only allowed for these undesirable conditions to be compounded. We appreciate the patience of our students and parents who were affected by this.

In addition to the normal operations of Columbia High School being adversely affected, transportation at other schools was also impacted.