All clear given after suspicious package found at Jacksonville Beach City Hall

Jacksonville Beach police are investigating where the package came from.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have given an all-clear after a suspicious package was found at Jacksonville Beach City Hall Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department received a call about a suspicious package at City Hall around 7:30 a.m.

An employee noticed a brown bag with "weird" writing on it, stuffed in a door handle on the east side of the building, Commander Eric Shaughnessy told First Coast News.

Shortly after, members of the hazmat team and bomb squad responded to the scene to examine the package. A robot removed the package from the building and determined that it did not contain anything harmful or explosive, police said.

Operations at City Hall have returned to normal.