Suspects in Jacksonville murder arrested in New Orleans with help from Fugitive Task Force

Police say that the suspects have been extradited back to Jacksonville. They are linked to a murder in August in the 1200 block of Federica Place, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has arrested two Jacksonville murder suspects in New Orleans. They have been extradited back to Jacksonville, police said.

Ricoh Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were arrested in connection with a man who was found dead in a Riverside home on August 17.

The home was located at 1200 block of Federica Place. Officers arrived to do a welfare check and found a 70-year-old man dead, police said.

At the time, JSO said the cause of death was undetermined. Now, police say they were led to believe there was foul play and evidence led to arresting the suspects on second-degree murder charges.