According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened sometime before 9:02 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lane Avenue South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday on the Westside.

The suspect was killed in the shooting, the sheriff's office said. No officers were hurt in the incident.