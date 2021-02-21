Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville's San Jose area

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Old Kings Road South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A robbery suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by a JSO detective Sunday morning in the San Jose area, JSO Chief T.K. Waters said in a briefing.

The detective was working an investigation into a string of armed robberies in the area that began on Jan. 27, Chief Waters said. At about 5:53 a.m., while officers were doing surveillance at an apartment complex, officers heard a robbery call concerning a separate, nearby apartment complex.

Soon after the call, the officers saw the suspect run across the street toward the apartment complex they were watching. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Newton Neal, attempted to flee on foot and officers gave chase, Chief Waters said.

Detective J.G. Bennett, a 13-year veteran, told Neal to stop and identified himself as a police officer, Waters said.

According to the briefing, Neal, who was armed with a gun police say was stolen, attempted to enter an apartment. At that point, Bennett fired two shots, hitting Neal.

First responders took Neal to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bennett was not hurt in the incident. Waters said Det. Bennett was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. He is on administrative leave at this time, per police protocol. He has not been involved in any previous officer-involved shootings.