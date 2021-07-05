Suspect injured following shootout, standoff with Columbia County deputies

The incident happened Monday on NE Thomas Camp Road. The extent of the suspect's injuries are not known at this time.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was wounded during a shootout Monday with Columbia County deputies.

Deputies responded to an area on Northeast Thomas Camp Road when they found a man walking in the road with a handgun, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office news release. When deputies attempted to talk to the man, he pointed the gun at his head and at deputies.

At some point, the suspect fired shots at the deputies, and deputies returned fire, the news release states.

The man fled into the woods while authorities worked to establish a perimeter to contain him within the area, the sheriff's office said.

The Columbia County SWAT and Negotiation Teams later arrived at the scene, as well as units from the Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Agriculture, Florida Wildlife Commission, Columbia County Fire Rescue and Century Ambulance.

Deputies tried to negotiate with the gunman to turn himself in. After negotiations failed, police caught him and saw he was shot. It's unknown if the suspect's wound was self-inflicted or if he was shot by officers, the news release states.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

"I am very proud of our deputies and the way they handled this situation," Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. "Without proper training and the professionalism of our deputies, this situation could have been more severe."