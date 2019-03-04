JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl on 103rd Street has pleaded guilty, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Trevonte Pheonix, who was 17 years old when he was charged in the death of Heidy Villanueva, pleaded guilty after he initially pleaded not guilty.

Pheonix faces 20 years to life in prison.

Villanueva was in a parked car on 103rd street when a bullet from a nearby shooting struck her in the head August 11.

Officials said the shooting occurred during a robbery disguised as a gun deal.

