Suspect in custody after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in life-threatening condition after being shot on Lane Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
When officers responded to the scene they found a victim with a gunshot wound outside the apartment. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening wound.
The incident happened at 1171 Lane Avenue South at the Westwood Apartments.
Police say they have a suspect in custody and no other suspects are outstanding at this time.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they may call our non-emergency # 904-630-0500, email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).