Suspect in custody after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Officers say they found a victim with a gunshot wound outside of an apartment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in life-threatening condition after being shot on Lane Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers responded to the scene they found a victim with a gunshot wound outside the apartment. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening wound.

The incident happened at 1171 Lane Avenue South at the Westwood Apartments.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and no other suspects are outstanding at this time.