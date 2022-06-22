Suspect charged in June 18 Post Street shooting, Jacksonville police say

Charles Inscoe, 43, was charged with attempted murder, saying the victim 'stabbed him with unknown substances while he was asleep'.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified Charles Inscoe, 43, as the suspect in a June 18 shooting near 3600 Post St, charging him with attempted murder, according to an arrest report.

JSO officers arrived at the scene, followed a trail of blood and found a victim laying on the ground in front of the residence with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to JSO's arrest report.

The victim was taken to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries, the report continued.

Officers located the suspect Charles Inscoe in the back parking lot of Tradewinds at 955 Edgewood Ave. S. and took him into custody, police said.

Inscoe said that the victim had been "stabbing him with unknown substances while he was sleeping," the report said.

A witness said she was inside the residence and heard the victim and the suspect arguing. Then she heard a "loud pop", the report continued.