One person has been arrested after a shooting that caused a man to be life-flighted in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

The St. Augustine Police Department says they have arrested Derick Eubanks in connection to the incident that occurred on Riberia Street at Eddie Vickers Park around 11 a.m.

SAPD says that Eubanks has located a short distance from the park with the assistance of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office and their K-9 team.

The victim, an adult male, was shot in the back and taken to Orange Park Medical Center via trauma helicopter.

At this time, we don't know what caused the shooting or what charges Eubanks will face.