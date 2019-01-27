JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A love story that survived through a horrifying time in the world: the Holocaust.

A2460 -- a tattoo on the left arm of Eugina Gwozdz identifying her among millions in concentration camps during the Holocaust. Her identity changed to just four numbers and a letter. It was her reality for nearly four years inside several concentration camps across Germany and Poland until liberation on Jan. 27, 1945.

“Their daily meal was one loaf of bread split among three people and watered-down soup and that’s it,” Lee Gwozdz said.

Lee is the son of Eugina and Feliks Gwozdz. He explained his parents met in a Krakow, Poland ghetto when Eugina was 15 years old and Feliks 18 years old.

“He was protecting her, saying that she was a tuberculosis patient and no soldiers wanted to get near a tuberculosis patient,” Gwozdz said.

Gwozdz, who moved to Jacksonville to work on a screenplay of his family’s survival and their love, showed First Coast News what lies at the heart of his parent’s story.

Feliks Gwozdz carved a heart for his young bride out of a leather boot he acquired in the Plaszow camp. A faded picture of the couple remains attached. The lovers were in separate camps.

Gwozdz said it was a Nazi guard who fell love with Feliks’ sister at Auschwitz and went to pass Feliks a message about her that would eventually smuggle the heart back to Eugina.

The family and the heart would survive seven concentration camp moves including Dachau and Auschwitz. The couple reunited after the war – finding shelter in an abandoned home at one point.

“When they escaped, they went into a German house that was abandoned, and I thought it was just one of those things until I looked at the bottom of this and there it is -- a swastika,” Gwozdz said while holding a dish.

The family earned sponsorship to the United States and settled in Texas. Feliks and Eugina spoke very little about their experience until much later in life, Gwozdz explained, but it was their love that created so much.

“What does that mean -- I have a life. My brothers and sisters have a life. My nieces and nephews -- we’re alive because of their love,” Lee Gwozdz said.

Eugina left a video testimony before her death in 2001 – with a message to the world.

“Not to hate but to love, and please don’t let this happen again,” Eugina Gwozdz said.