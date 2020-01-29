JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evidence against the mother of a 5-year-old reported missing and later found dead could include Uber and Lyft records, her Match.com profile and at least 10 Craigslist ads posted between 2017 and 2019.

Brianna Williams is the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, who went missing in November and was later found dead in an Alabama woods.

Brianna Williams has not been charged in the girl’s death but is charged with child neglect and lying to investigators. Those charges could be elevated based on the results of the child’s autopsy, which are still pending.

The discovery list released by prosecutors in their case against Brianna Williams is voluminous. It includes video of her driving around Naval Air Station Jacksonville where she worked, attendance records of her daughter at Kindercare and video of her inside Alabama grocery stores, around the time the child was reported missing and found dead.

Other items disclosed to Brianna Williams' defense team that could be introduced as evidence are:

Williams’ order history from Amazon.com

Phone records of her phone and her father’s phone

Her 911 call to police

Williams’ two recorded interviews with police, on Nov. 6 and Nov. 21, 2019

Search warrants for the woods where the child’s body was found

Autopsy photographs

Surveillance video of Williams’ mother’s apartment

