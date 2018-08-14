PALATKA, Fla. -- First Coast News has obtained a crucial piece of evidence that will be used in the investigation into a deadly plane crash in Palatka. The video captures the Piper PA-24 single-engine aircraft crashing next to the runway at the Palatka Municipal Airport, taking the lives of husband and wife David and Kimberly Niblett.

The couple had stopped by for fuel at the airport on the night of July 26 and left shortly after, but only a few seconds after take-off, they started having problems.

Palatka Airport Manager John Youell says the Nibletts were qualified by all FAA standards to be flying their plane.

"He exceeded what was required to be authorized to fly that aircraft," said Youell.

As of now, it remains a mystery as to what led to any problems. The plane s tarted to spiral down at about 150 feet in the air, according to witness accounts.

Their last inspection of the plane was just two weeks prior to the crash, according to the NTSB's preliminary report. They also report that it was David Niblett’s second time flying without an instructor.

This crash is the 11th single-engine plane crash on the first coast in the last year, the fifth one in Putnam County, and the third one to happen at this airport.

"It's a statistical anomaly as to why we’ve had three at this airport in the past," said Youell.

He says the recent string of plane crashes across Putnam County and around the first coast are unrelated, the majority of which remain under investigation.

"There’s no common cause to link all of these together," said Youell.

In the last two decades, the NTSB has investigated 18 crashes in Florida involving a Piper PA-24. The causes vary from weather conditions to pilot error to engine failure.

NTSB could release its final report in several months, but it typically takes over a year for them to compile a final report.

According to the obituary for the Nibletts, the family says, "Together they had a great love of flying; David was the pilot, Kimberly the right seat; they were building their own airplane, another opportunity to spend time together."

