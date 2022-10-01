Surveillance video captures mother dumping her newborn in a dumpster

Alexis Avila was caught dumping her baby. She is now facing charges and has a pretrial detention hearing set for Jan. 12.

HOBBS, N.M. — A tragic situation unfolding in Hobbs, New Mexico over the last few days. Alexis Avila gave birth to her child on Jan. 7. She then took the newborn child and tossed him in a dumpster.

It was all caught on surveillance video, and Avila was arrested. However, she spent only a little over an hour in jail before getting out on bond.

She is charged with attempted first degree murder, or alternatively, abuse of a child. She has a pretrial detention hearing on Jan. 12.

The interim chief of police for the Hobbs Police Department, August Fons, has never experienced anything like this before.

"I can’t speak for everyone else here, but I never have in my entire career here in law enforcement," Fons said. "I’ve never seen a situation like this or encountered a situation like this."

VIDEO (WARNING: This is hard to watch): Alexis Avila is caught on surveillance video throwing, what police believe, to be her newborn baby in a dumpster. Posted by Tatum Guinn on Monday, January 10, 2022

The surveillance video has left many in shock and disbelief, including the owner of Rig Outfitters, Joe Imbriale. It was Imbriale's surveillance cameras that caught everything.

"I’m still flabbergasted even after all this has happened, and the girl is walking free," Imbriale said. "The baby spent more time in the dumpster than this girl spent in jail."

It's only been a few days since the video was captured, but Imbriale is still coming to terms with the heartbreaking find.

"Something told me, I turned around and I said 'please do not tell me it was a baby,' and she grabbed my shoulder and that’s when I broke down crying," Imbriale said. "She said the baby’s alive, but yes, that’s what we’re looking for. And two of the officers had to walk away because when we said that verbally, it hit them."

The baby was less than 24 hours old when Avila wrapped him in two garbage bags filled with trash. The baby then spent roughly six hours in the garbage bags in the dumpster.

Officers said that the baby boy is lucky to be alive. He is in stable condition at a Lubbock hospital.

"God intervened in this," Imbriale said. "This is the hand of God protecting that baby for five and a half hours, because the cops said this baby shouldn’t have survived. I mean being wrapped up in a bag, he probably should have suffocated."

Imbriale said it was a nudge from a higher power that pushed him to install the security cameras in the first place, and he recalls a conversation he had with a friend about these cameras.

"I said that on day one," Imbriale said. "He knows me for many years. He says, 'I remember you saying that Joe, you put your cameras out to protect the public,' and thank God I did because they told me had I not had the cameras, they would've never found this girl."

The question remains, why would a mother leave her child? Why did she feel that was her only choice? What did she think would eventually happen to the baby? They were questions that she couldn't answer when pressed by investigators.