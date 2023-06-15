Dylonn Veneziale was found shot to death at the intersection of Alderman and Eddy Roads.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has received surveillance video from an Arlington neighborhood where a 23-year-old man was shot and left in the road.

The shooting is still under investigation and in the surveillance video, there are loud popping sounds in the distance which sound like gunshots.

The shooting happened Monday night after 11:30 p.m.

Veneziale’s brother says he lived with a friend.

“He struggled with mental illness and addiction and you know, that was definitely something we were concerned about,” said Brett Veneziale.

Dylonn’s family says he loved sports and had a big heart for the people he loved.

“He had a smile that would light up a room and he was always smiling and always laughing and being silly,” said Brett Veneziale.

Brett Veneziale says he went to the intersection where Dylonn was found in the middle of the street trying to piece together what happened.

“It was heartbreaking to see the arrow pointing to where he laid in the street and he was all alone and I think that was the most heartbreaking thing for me as his big brother, you know I’m supposed to be the protector and he died there all alone,” said Brett Veneziale.

Dylonn’s mother, too shaken to speak in person, only able to say she regrets not hearing her son’s last call before he was shot.

“Like I said before, I wasn’t there for him when he got shot,” said Mary Rose Veneziale, mother.