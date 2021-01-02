Despite the freezing conditions, a couple of brave adventurers went out into Lake Erie on Monday afternoon.

CLEVELAND — There's crazy and then there are these folks!

Late Monday afternoon, we found out that a group of adventurous, ambitious, and slightly insane surfers went out to Edgewater Beach to try to take on the cold waves of Lake Erie.

The temperature in Cleveland at the time was about 29 degrees. The Lake Erie water temperature off of Cleveland was around 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Keep in mind, we just got done with some snow in the area in the past 24 hours and our 3News Weather team is reporting more flurries to come.

A general 1-3 inches is possible overnight with amounts up to 4 possible in Lorain, Erie, and Huron counties as the combination of lake enhancement and lake effect snow may produce slightly heavier snowfall in those locations.

Did that stop our surfer friends? No way.

Before it got too dark, we were able to capture a bit of video of our surfer friends along the Lake Erie shore. Thanks to AngelCam for the video coverage.

We might recommend some other places for surfing that are a little warmer. For example, in Kona, HI, it was 81 degrees on Monday.