Photos: Surfers on First Coast embrace waves from Hurricane Larry

Although Hurricane Larry is churning more than 1,200 miles away from the First Coast, its swell has traveled all the way to Northeast Florida.

While most of the First Coast is indoors hiding from the rainy weather, surfers in Jacksonville Beach are heading into the water.

On Thursday morning, 911surfreport reported larger surf in the chest high to head high range with moderate to strong winds out of the SSW.

Surfers have been taking advantage of the surf by showing up in droves to Jacksonville Beach Pier in recent days. Several First Coast Weather Watcher's captured photos of surfers hitting the waves.

Larry is a powerful storm and is the latest major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. It's passing just east of Bermuda through the end of this week. The surf and seas will begin to calm down this weekend.

