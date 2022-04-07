Supreme Court declines hearing former Jacksonville City Councilmember appeal

Brown was convicted in 2019 alongside her former City Council colleague for conspiracy and wire fraud.

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal by former Jacksonville City Councilmember Katrina Brown after she was convicted of conspiracy and fraud.

Brown was convicted in 2019 alongside her former City Council colleague, Reggie Brown, for conspiracy and wire fraud. The two are not related.

The charges stemmed from tens of thousands in loans and grants taken out by Brown, which was meant to be used to create jobs for her family barbecue sauce business.

No jobs were ever created.

Both Browns denied that they had committed any crimes.

Brown appealed her conviction to the 11 Circuit Court of Appeals and was denied. After that, she asked the US Supreme Court to review the case or grant a writ of certiorari.