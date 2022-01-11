Supreme Court considering eliminating Affirmative Action

Schools could propose "race neutral" admission policies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Race in college admissions could be a thing of the past. That's if the supreme court believes it is unfair. Justices are considering ending affirmative action. Officials looked into the cases that challenge the policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

Affirmative Action is a policy colleges and universities argue is important to create a diverse campus. Schools could propose "race neutral" admission policies.

Segregation is the reason why Affirmative Action exists. Since the court is majority conservative, Nick Allard, the founding dean for college of Law at Jacksonville University said he would be surprised if they did not make any changes. Allard said he's been following the discussions and described it as "vigorous arguments".

"I'm expecting if Affirmative Action is overturned, it's going to be on the basis of 'we've given it enough time. We don't need to do that anymore'," Allard said.

First Coast News talked to Mone Holder, an activist in Jacksonville, said Affirmative Action gives Black students an opportunity to pursue higher education.

"It's about equity because we know Black folks are equally if not more qualified for positions," Holder said. "But because of their skin, they're not even looked at."

Some argue schools need to take a more color blind approach. Francis Kapper, a student at the University of Florida, believes schools should accept students based on how well they perform.

"I think that building a diverse campus is built around being inviting to all people and reaching out to all communities and saying everyone is welcome," Kapper said.