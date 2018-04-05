JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If there is going to be major development from the football stadium to downtown in the future, developers may have to build around the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall.

"We've got 72 brothers on the wall, we've got four father and sons on the wall," Ray Moore said, "it is a special place."

Moore, 73, knows every angle of the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall. He was involved in the design, even the selection of the black granite that bears the etchings of the names.

He said it started out as a simple project to get a plague for the veterans from his high school - Andrew Jackson. Now it touches everyone.

"We've got relatives of every Mayor, City Council people, Legislators, the average person they've got friends or relatives on that wall," Moore said.

In 1995, it became the Veterans Memorial Wall, and supporters wanted it in a location that is accessible to everyone.

"I wanted to put it in a place where it could be seen," he said.

Moore said the wall was built to withstand the elements of nature; it cannot be moved.

"The only way you can move that is with a wrecking ball, a bulldozer and a front-end mover," Moore said. "The whole wall is concrete blocks and its re-bars go twelve feet into the ground."

He said it is also designed to survive the elements of politics; its purpose is to honor all veterans.

"I never realized what it was going to mean to the families to have their sons, their fathers names on the wall," he said.

The insurance agent turned architect of this special monument said it is one of a kind.

"I see it as a very special, special place," said Moore.

The concept of relocating the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall was introduced during the Jaguars State of the Franchise Address. The developer presented several concepts for retail, parking and even entertainment.

President Mark Lamping spoke of the vision showing how future development will stretch from the stadium to downtown.

When it came to the future of the Veterans Wall he was very emphatic; he said its future is up to the people.

"If the military community, the community feels like it is a good idea we would love to relocate this to a more prominent spot," Lamping said.

He called it Hallowed Ground. Ray Moore agrees.

"Just leave everything like it is," Moore said.

Moore said on Memorial Day seven more names will be added to the wall.

