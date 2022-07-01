Supply chain issues impacting firework inventory along the First Coast

If you’re interested in lighting up the sky in your own backyard by setting off fireworks, you better act quickly.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s one of the biggest outdoor spectacles of the year, the 4th of July.

The night sky will illuminate with fireworks at multiple locations across Jacksonville this year, and thousands of people are expected to head downtown to see the show.

But if you’re interested in lighting up the sky in your own backyard by setting off your own fireworks display, you better act quickly. Supply chain issues are affecting fireworks inventory.

They’ve been popping up along many roadways over the past few days.

Fireworks stands are packed with things like Roman Candles and other types of fireworks, so you can properly salute the land of liberty on her birthday.

"People who come and buy fireworks, they like fireworks, and they're excited about fireworks, so it makes you excited to find things that they want to do," says Joanna Hand, who runs two fireworks stands.

Hand says keeping her shelves stocked has been a challenge.

"Post COVID it doubled to get inventory and each year it increased,” says Hand, “It has been more challenging and the prices have come up, but we try to get our inventory really early. That's the key, you want to make sure you have a good variety of inventory and we always normally do."

Supply chain issues have affected everything in our society, and that includes roadside fireworks stands.

"It used to be you'd place an order early and get most of what you need, but now it's kind of piecemealed so you place an order as soon as you can and you're constantly check, can I get this, can I get different things," exclaims Hand, who says that selling fireworks is a family affair.

Her kids are along to help.

"It's sweaty, it's hot, we work a lot but at the end of it, phew, it's worth it, and it's nice to have their help,” says Hand. “They have fireworks that they really like."

And since they spend a lot of time at the stand, they know exactly which ones they want to set off. Her customers enjoy the supply of fireworks as well.

"Just got some roman candles and some generic firecrackers, but I'll be coming back for the big mortar launchers," says Joe Gregor.

"We make sure we let them know how to use them, how to properly and safely use them,” says Hand. “We do get questions about if they are legal."

The answer to that is yes, in the state of Florida fireworks are legal to shoot off on the 4th of July and New Year’s.

Gregor says at-home fireworks displays also create a sense of community.

"We stay downtown in a little gated community and a lot of us get together and it gets fairly large when we get together," says Gregor.