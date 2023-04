Reginald Johnson has been reassigned due to a pending professional standards investigation, according to Duval County Public Schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The supervisor of the Professional Standards Office for Duval County Public Schools has been reassigned due to a pending professional standards investigation. Duval County Public Schools issued a statement about Reginald Johnson's reassignment on Wednesday afternoon.

It is unknown, at this time, if the reassignment is linked to the recent teacher scandal at Douglas Anderson High School.