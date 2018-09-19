Diana Greene, superintendent of Duval County Schools, spoke Wednesday afternoon about the shooting which took place near a bus stop on Jacksonville's Westside earlier that morning.

The student, Jovan Mills, 17, was shot in the chest and underwent surgery, according to his father. He was near the bus stop on Lane Avenue near Miss Muffet Lane, waiting to be taken to Westside High School on Wednesday morning when a dark-colored car drove by, shooting at him. He is out of surgery and suffering from a collapsed lung.

"This is not the new normal," Greene said in an interview with First Coast News. "My gut response is that it's always unfortunate and right now, my thoughts and prayers are with that student and insuring his speedy recovering,"

Greene said that it is both the community and the school board, which have to work together, to ensure the safety of students.

"The morning's incident happened in the community," said Greene. "They [students] are safe especially when they are in our care. This is not a school district (issue), its a community issue. It's Duval County, it's Jacksonville, we need to come together to support our children."

Greene said she believes that the conversations being had with the city about violence prevention and change are a good start.

"This is not an issue that can be solved with a stump speech, with one activity. it's going to take the entire community to come together, to find solutions and those solutions have to be varied. They have to be from the community and they have to be from our local government to ensure that our students have a high-quality education as well as they're safe in their community," Greene said.

"Personally, it’s gut-wrenching, as the superintendent, I get this information and I’m always wondering what can we do," Greene said, "This is a new school district but it’s not new to me that tragedy happens in our community. It’s always very heartbreaking when it involves a young person and it’s happening all too often."

Greene said making sure students have extracurricular activities is a good way to ensure success.

"This is not the new normal," she said.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old student was walking to his bus stop around 6:15 a.m. when a black vehicle approached and opened fire, shooting the student once in the chest. Duval County School Board Member Scott Shine said the shooting happened near San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

The student boarded the bus with a gunshot wound and the bus driver transported him and 21 other students to Fire Station 22 on Jammes Road.

The student who was shot was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing surgery.

Police questioned students at the fire station when two became uncooperative. One was Tased and they both were arrested.

