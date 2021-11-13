Super Girl Surf Pro in Jacksonville Beach is all about female empowerment

Super Girl Surf Pro wanted to create a competition that showcase just how powerful these young surfers are.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Super Girl Surf Pro is all about female empowerment and bringing women together to show their strength.

The female-only competition has been successful in San Diego for the last 15 years, so the Florida-based company decided to create another competition here in Jacksonville for at least the next four years.

Event Director Rick Bratman said that in surfing, there's a disparity between men and women. Super Girl Surf Pro wanted to create a competition that showcase just how powerful these young women are.

“It’s all about inspiring young women to achieve their goals and reach their dreams,” he said. “Everything is possible.”

Super Girl Surf Pro is more than just a national surf competition. Taking place at the Seawalk Pavilion, there are live concerts that begin at noon.

On Saturday night, The Expendables will perform at 8:30 p.m. and the Plain White T’s are headlining this Sunday.

Throughout the day people can sign up for beach volleyball, soccer and skateboarding competitions, along with exercise classes which include Zumba, Pilates and yoga. Plus, it’s free.

Jason Motes is an Eastern Surfing Associations All-Star Coach and the owner of Motes Militia, an advanced surfing program in Jacksonville Beach.

He said he wants everyone to see how incredibly progressive these young ladies are.