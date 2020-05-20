x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

local

Sun-Ray Cinema to partially reopen with private movie screenings

Sun-Ray Cinema is introducing a new program sometime in June that will allow the theater to reopen in a limited capacity.

Missing the sweet escape of a cold movie theatre during the hot summer months?

Sun-Ray Cinema is introducing a new program sometime in June that will allow the theatre to reopen in a limited capacity.

Sun-Ray posted on Facebook Tuesday that in order to get some of its staff back on the payroll, they will be offering private group movie screenings for up to 16 attendees with rates starting at $95.

"Watch or play and nosh an afternoon or evening away with fam and buds," the theater said, adding that screenings will "safely comply with this new and weirdo reality."

If interested, you can reach out to make a reservation by email at gatekeeper@sunraycinema.com 
Sun-Ray Cinema
Here are a few new titles in our virtual cinema. There are plenty mo... re to choose from at sunraycinema.com Remember 50% of the tickets sold will head to Sun-Ray to help us keep the lights on. Magnolia Pictures presents: A Few of Our Favorite Docs.
Facebook