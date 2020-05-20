Sun-Ray Cinema to partially reopen with private movie screenings

Sun-Ray Cinema is introducing a new program sometime in June that will allow the theater to reopen in a limited capacity.

Missing the sweet escape of a cold movie theatre during the hot summer months?

Sun-Ray posted on Facebook Tuesday that in order to get some of its staff back on the payroll, they will be offering private group movie screenings for up to 16 attendees with rates starting at $95.

"Watch or play and nosh an afternoon or evening away with fam and buds," the theater said, adding that screenings will "safely comply with this new and weirdo reality."

If interested, you can reach out to make a reservation by email at gatekeeper@sunraycinema.com