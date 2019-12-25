Stomachs were full and hearts were overflowing with joy at the Sulzbacher Village Christmas morning as nearly 80 Sulzbacher Village children and their family members were served a hearty breakfast and were surprised by presents and a special guest.

“I am delighted,” said Santa Claus. “This is my last stop of my world tour.”

Saint Nick himself and his Sulzbacher helpers stocked tables with blankets, and toys for nearly 80 Sulzbacher Village children.

“I love seeing these kids happy,” Claus said. “It makes me happy. Everyone should experience this joy every once in a while.”

Each present was unique to the child whose name was on the package and right off their wishlist.

“It feels so good to see them being blessed because there’s no telling what they’re going through,” said Geneva Jones, a Sulzbacher Village resident.

Along with abundant presents, these families were served a feast this that even Santa Claus himself couldn’t pull off without his elves.

“It’s warm-hearting because you get to see the smiles on other people’s faces,” said 12-year-old volunteer Toni Forney. “The ‘thank you’s and stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

Instead of waking up and running to the tree Christmas morning, Forney and his family strap on their shoes and head out to Sulzbacher Village to make sure others have full plates for the holiday.

With volunteers and residents sharing joy and service together, this community says that’s the true meaning of Christmas.

Sulzbacher Village is a permanent, low-income housing community for women and families.