In preparation for severe weather Thursday, Sulzbacher will be providing emergency shelter for the First Coast's homeless population.

In addition to the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village which can house over 400 people, the center will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining room and libraries.

They will also be providing people who need shelter during the storm with sleeping palettes and blankets. Breakfast will be provided the following morning.

Women and families seeking shelter can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. and men can go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams Street.

