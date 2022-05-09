Sulzbacher requesting diapers, other donations for those in need

When you purchase from the wish list, your donation will be delivered and put into the hands of someone in need.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

Sulzbacher needs diapers! The organization is hosting an event this week for members of the community in need of access to pediatric care.

Clients will be able to stop by for a tour of Sulzbacher's Pediatric Health Center, and staff members will be handing out diapers. Individuals will also be able to meet the pediatric staff.

You can purchase diapers for Sulzbacher on Amazon. Click here for Sulzbacher's Amazon Wishlist.

You can also purchase diapers or host a collection drive and deliver your diapers to Sulzbacher Village, located at 5455 Springfield Blvd. Jacksonville FL 32208.

You can coordinate a drop-off time with Emily Knight-Smith at EmilyKnight-Smith@SulzbacherJax.org.