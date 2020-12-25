Sulzbacher feeds around 500 people on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher staff served holiday breakfast and lunch to approximately 500 people on Christmas morning.
Organizers say over 360 Sulzbacher residents and hundreds from the community were fed and received a Christmas stocking with small gifts and essentials.
For the first time in 25 years, the Christmas meal was not served by volunteers as the staff was not unable to facilitate on-campus volunteering during this holiday season.
"Sulzbacher relies on our community to ensure a festive holiday season and we are always overwhelmed by the generosity of our neighbors. It has been particularly gratifying this year during this very difficult time in our country,” said Cindy Funkhouser, President and CEO of Sulzbacher. “We have received so much love from our city, with many reaching out to see how they can get involved during this holiday season. We are grateful to each individual who hosted drives for stockings, everyone who sponsored gifts and decorations, and to everyone who donated. Thank you to all of our friends who worked tirelessly to brighten this Christmas season for our residents."