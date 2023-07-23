Subject of Amber Alert in Jacksonville found safe Sunday evening

Her disappearance is still being investigated, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sixteen-year-old Jonae Seaborn, who was missing Sunday on Jacksonville's Northside, has now been found.

An Amber Alert was issued for Seaborn Sunday morning. Police said she was in danger and her dissapearance was suspicious.

Later on, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo of a man named Georges Jerome. They asked the community to look out for Jerome, as Seaborn may be with him.

Police have not yet released details on where Seaborn was found.

A press release from JSO says the circumstances of her disappearance are still being investigated.