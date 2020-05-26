Subdued Memorial Day ceremony in St. Augustine

Smaller gathering, smaller ceremony, same honor given to the fallen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, a large crowd usually gathers for the Memorial Day ceremony, but not this year.

The pandemic shifted some plans

"I come every year. I look at the names. I think about how they gave their lives," Priscilla Berry placed flags by the headstone at the National Cemetery in St. Augustine Monday.

"I look for people who maybe died the year I was born," she continued. "Most of all, the unknown soldier. That person is definitely known to God."

The university professor was one of about 35 people who gathered in the National Cemetery in St. Augustine for a subdued wreath-laying ceremony. Because of social distancing recommendations and crowd limitations, people stood apart from one another.

It was very different from years past when hundreds packed into the cemetery on Memorial Day.

Bill Dudley of the St. Johns Veterans Council is one of the organizers for the yearly ceremony. Dudley said he and other organizers questioned if the ceremony should still take place this year.

"And then it was an overwhelming 'Absolutely! We’re going to do this! There’s no way we’re not going to honor our veterans on Memorial Day,'" he said.

Four people – including the bugler -- carried out the minimized ceremony. Dreary weather had forced the fly-over to be canceled, making the small memorial even smaller. And then, off in the distance, one could hear the roar of airplane engines.

"Here they come," one man shouted.

Veterans with their own planes still flew over, surprising the group gathered there.

Dudley said, "We’re happy people still remember this special day."

It's a day that’s special, even in a pandemic.

"The pandemic has forced us to think about who and what we are," Berry said, "but I think Memorial Day specifically highlights that inward journey."

She continued, "We will get on the other side of this, and there will be a brighter day."