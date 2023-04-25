Sand study zeroes in on South Ponte Vedra Beach for possible beach nourishment plan

The tentative plan would include a five-mile stretch of beach in South Ponte Vedra, with the southern boundary at the Serenata Beach Club.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Army Corps of Engineers is in the middle of studying the beaches in northern St. Johns County.

They want to know what you think needs to happen to the beaches.

A Corps spokesman says the study if half-way through, and the agency has come up with a tentative plan that would build out the dune system by 20 feet.

The tentative plan zeros in on a five-mile stretch of beach in South Ponte Vedra, with the southern boundary at the Serenata Beach club.

This is an area that has seen severe erosion over the years, especially since Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The Army Corps wants to know what you think of the plan and the alternative ideas.

If you would like to speak with the people doing the study, a public meeting is May 11th at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Research Center in South Ponte Vedra Beach from 6 to 8 p.m.