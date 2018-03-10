A recent study published by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care shows a shocking number of 259 people worldwide have died over a five-year period.

The results are from a comprehensive search of news reports from October 2011 to November 2017 of accidental deaths that occurred while someone was taking a picture.

The study begs the question: are selfies a boon or a bane?

In June, a couple died while snapping a picture on the edge of a cliff in Portugal. In September, an 18-year-old hiker died when he fell off a cliff at Yosemite National Park. His mom said he slipped when he took a selfie.

Dr. Tracy Alloway, a psychology professor at UNF has studied how narcissism and social media are connected.

"You want to capture your current moment. 'This is what I'm eating now. This is where I'm standing,'" she said. "That is now how we process information. We engage with the moment by sharing it with someone, by connecting and saying 'I'm looking at this sunset, I want to share it with all my followers and all my friends on social media too.'"

While most would assume women are the victims, the study shows 72 percent of these deaths are happening to men. The average age was 22. The highest number of incidents were reported in India, followed by Russia, the United States and Pakistan. The study declares there could be more that go unreported.

"We tend to overdramatize a lot of these findings," Dr. Alloway said, believing it's hard to tell if someone actually died from snapping a picture. "It may have been that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The study concludes "no selfie zones" should be declared in tourist spots with mountain peaks, tall buildings and over bodies of water.

