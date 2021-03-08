Students calling for dress code reform in Duval County Schools

A protest is expected to take place Tuesday night at the Duval County Public Schools building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous related report)

Hundreds of students are calling for changes to Duval County's dress code policy.

An online petition started by Kennedy Murphy, a sophomore at Stanton College Preparatory School, states that the current policy negatively impacts female students by promoting a victim blaming based culture.

As of this writing, over 1,600 people have signed the petition.

Murphy tells First Coast News that a protest will take place Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Duval County Public School Building right before the monthly board meeting in order to pressure board members into enacting a change in the dress code policy.

The petition specifically calls for three changes to the dress code:

Allow tops that show shoulders

Allow midriff baring tops

Get rid of the fear of or actual unnecessary discipline or body shaming

The regularly scheduled Duval County School Board meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Last month, the neighboring St. Johns County school board unanimously voted to approve a new dress code policy after months of controversy.

One of the dress code issues in St. Johns County made international headlines when more than 80 female students at Bartram Trail High School found their yearbook photos edited to cover their chest.

Hundreds of parents and students said the former policy sexualized female students and disproportionately targeted them. A Facebook group for changing the dress code reached more than 1,000 members.