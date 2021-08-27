Student with unloaded gun prompts lockdown at Matthew Gilbert Middle School

The student is now facing serious consequences including criminal charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County school officials confiscated an unloaded gun from a student at Matthew Gilbert Middle School Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with Duval County Public Schools, school officials received a tip that the student was in possession of an unloaded firearm which prompted a lockdown at the middle school.

After investigating, school officials and law enforcement were able to safely confiscate the gun.

"When school administrators and law enforcement received the student tip, we immediately placed the school on lockdown to investigate the claim. Through the investigation and a school search, we were able to locate the unloaded firearm in a student’s possession. The student is now facing serious consequences including criminal charges," the school said in a message sent to parents.

Below is the full message that was sent out to families regarding Thursday's incident.

Good Evening Panther Families, this is Assistant Principal Sutton calling.

I want to make you aware of a security concern that occurred today and the measures we put in place to keep students and staff safe. This afternoon we were able to safely confiscate an unloaded firearm that was in a student’s possession thanks in large part to a student tip.

When school administrators and law enforcement received the student tip, we immediately placed the school on lockdown to investigate the claim. Through the investigation and a school search, we were able to locate the unloaded firearm in a student’s possession. The student is now facing serious consequences including criminal charges.