Student Transportation of America gives explanation for wheels falling off school bus in Duval County

"STA remains committed to the safe and reliable transportation of students in Duval County," says the company.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — After wheels fell off two separate school busses in Duval County back in August, the Student Transportation of America has it has concluded its investigation.

"During the week of August 22nd, Student Transportation of America (STA) experienced an issue with two buses in which the back tire came off during transport," said STA in a statement. "Both buses were immediately removed from service and STA began an investigation into the issue. Through our investigation, the torque setting on the impacted buses was found not to be within the range allowed by Company guidelines. STA has thoroughly inspected every vehicle at each Jacksonville location, and all are safe. "

STA says as an additional safeguard, technicians in the shop where the impacted vehicles were maintained were also provided a training refresher on torquing technique, settings, and use of all tools necessary to ensure proper torquing.

The investigation began after a viewer sent First Coast News video of school bus 441 losing a tire after picking up students from James Weldon Johnson college prep middle school.