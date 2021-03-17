Student recalls alert after teen's body was discovered at UNF retention pond

One UNF student says the discovery of a 17-year-old’s body outside the Alumni Hall was a tragedy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to find the family of a 17-year-old boy found who was dead at a University of North Florida retention pond.

JSO responded to UNF’s campus Tuesday night after someone reported a body floating in a retention pond.

Quiet over at UNF this morning. This retention pond is where JSO says they recovered the body of a 17-year-old, but foul play is not suspected @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3DSUjrvc7X — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) March 17, 2021

The pond was located next to the UNF Alumni Hall, although the JSO says the teen was not a student.

UNF students still feel it was a tragic incident.

“It was definitely a little unnerving,” psychology major Anne Hamel told First Coast News.

She recalls walking past this area in previous years.

She got an alert on Tuesday about the police activity.

“I saw the article first and then UNF said it was no threat to campus,” Hamel said.

Police say they believe the manner of death is accidental.

No foul play is suspected, which is also concerning to Hamel. Regardless of the manner of death—she says it’s a tragedy.

“It’s a little scary I guess because it’s close to home,” Hamel said.