Hundreds of student leaders from across the U.S. along with survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are in Jacksonville for a rally aimed at getting people registered to vote.

The group will be meeting at the Jacksonville Landing from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. for a block party-style event. It will include live music from local artists, food, art installations and activities.

It's all part of the national “Road To Change Tour.”

Diego Pfeifer is a Parkland shooting survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas and will be headed to the University of Miami in the Fall.

“Enough is enough, never again, we need to go out there and make our voices heard and let our politicians know that if they do not bring what we need, the change that will save our lives, then they will be voted out,” Pfeifer said.

The deadline to register is July 30.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special town hall meeting at the University of North Florida where Pfeifer and other local activists who have been affected by gun violence will participate in a panel discussion.

For more information visit www.marchforourlives.com.

