A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday after threats of a school shooting were made toward Brunswick High School, Glynn County School officials said.

Parents were notified of the threat and extra precautions were taken, according to a spokesperson for Glynn County Schools.

The threat was received through a student's cell phone via AirDrop, an Apple Inc. feature that allows users to share files with each other.

The message said there would be a school shooting during the fourth block of the school day, school officials said in a statement.

The student was soon identified, located and taken into custody and a weapon was not found.

The incident is still under investigation.

