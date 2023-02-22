Deputies: Student arrested after beating Flagler County teacher over Nintendo Switch

The reportedly 6’6” and 270 pound student can be seen on video walking quickly towards the teacher before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A paraprofessional was beaten by a student at Matanzas High School on Tuesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO deputies responded to the high school after reports of an employee being physically attacked on campus. Upon arrival, officials found a woman on the ground with severe injuries after an "unprovoked attack" by a student. Her face was visibly bloodied from the attack, according to the arrest report.

When deputies spoke with the student, identified as Brendan Depa, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class. He also told officials he will "beat her up" anytime she tries to take his game.

Investigators were able to watch the attack when they reviewed the school's surveillance footage. The reportedly 6’6” and 270 pound student can be seen walking quickly towards the teacher before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious. Depa is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman in the back and head around 15 times, according to officials. He reportedly climbed on top of her, at one point during the incident. Others can be seen rushing to help the victim, who was unable to protect herself. It took multiple staff members to restrain Depa, according to the arrest report.

The educator was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, according to the arrest report.

When Depa was escorted away by deputies, he spit at the teacher and "made comments that when he comes back he was going to kill her", according to the arrest report.

While the arresting deputy was typing up his report, Depa allegedly asked what was going to happen to him and if he "could go back to the group home" before kicking the deputies desk and computer.

He faces charges for felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.